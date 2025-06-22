Vehicle tumbles into lake near Port Alberni, 4 people taken to hospital

Photo: Lodestar media RCMP are investigating after a vehicle ended up in Sproat Lake on Vancouver Island.

Four people were taken to hospital early Sunday morning after a vehicle rolled down an embankment and into Sproat Lake.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they received a call at 12:17 a.m. about a serious motor vehicle incident off the South Taylor Main Forest Service Road near the Snow Creek recreation site on the lake.

The Port Alberni Fire Department, RCMP and three ambulances with primary and advanced care paramedics responded.

RCMP are investigating and suspect alcohol was a factor.

A sport utility vehicle carrying four men and one woman rolled several times down an embankment into the lake, RCMP said.

All five suffered injuries and are expected to recover.

They all managed to pull themselves from the vehicle and met emergency services on the road.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 and quote file 2025-6092.