COS investigating 'aggressive cougar activity' at Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Photo: Finn Steiner / iStock / Getty Images Plus - file photo Whistler Mountain Bike Park's Creekside and Garbanzo zones are closed June 21 due to aggressive cougar activity.

The Creekside and Garbanzo Zones of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park are closed today, June 21, due to "aggressive cougar activity," after a pair of separate incidents on June 20.

A spokesperson for the COS said no one was injured in the incidents, but officials are investigating.

"In one incident, a mountain biker was approached by a cougar. The cougar disengaged when other bikers arrived but stayed in the area," the spokesperson said.

"In the second incident, a mountain biker was chased by a cougar for approximately 350 metres before falling. He threw rocks at the cougar, which also remained in the area."

Conservation Officers responded and searched the area, but didn't see any cougars.

"In consultation with Whistler Blackcomb, partial closures of the park are in effect to ensure public safety. For information on closures, visit the park website," the spokesperson said, adding COs remain in the area today to "monitor and assess" cougar activity.

The incidents come a week after a popular trail to Garibaldi Lake was closed due to aggressive cougars in the area.

In that instance, several hikers had to be escorted out by COS and BC Parks staff.

Reports of cougar conflicts or aggressive cougar behaviour can be made to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.