Federal Transport Minister Freeland 'dismayed' about choice of Chinese shipyard

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Federal Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland says she is "dismayed" that BC Ferries has contracted a Chinese state-owned shipyard to build four new vessels in the current geopolitical context that includes "unjustified" tariffs on Canada.

Freeland says in a letter sent to provincial Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth that she expects BC Ferries to inform her about all measures that it plans to take to "mitigate any security risks," including cybersecurity problems that might arise from the decision.

BC Ferries announced earlier this month that it has contracted China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards to build four new major vessels following a five-year-long procurement process that did not include a Canadian bid.

Freeland adds she is "surprised" that BC Ferries does not have a mandate for an "appropriate level" of Canadian content in the procurement given the value of the contract, although the dollar figure hasn't been made public.

Farnworth says in a statement that the ministry is reviewing the letter, adding that he has spoken with Freeland about the need to bolster B.C.'s shipbuilding industry.

BC Ferries says in a statement that the Chinese bid was "the strongest bid by a significant margin" and that security is a "top priority," adding that all sensitive systems will be sourced separately and independently certified before the vessels enter service.