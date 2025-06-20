Thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow at high elevations forecast for Southern Interior

Photo: Donna Dean FILE- Lightning hits near Kaleden last September.

UPDATE: noon

Wild weather is expected across B.C.'s Southern Interior through to Saturday afternoon.

In addition to warning about possible thunderstorms and heavy rain falling over the region, Environment Canada has now issued another special weather statement, forecasting possible snowfall on the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 overnight.

“An upper disturbance will settle over southern British Columbia and bring widespread showers and a possibility of wet snow over the highway summits,” Environment Canada said.

“Because of the convective nature of the system, snow levels may temporarily lower to 1,200-1,600 metres as intense bands of precipitation move through. Snowfall accumulations will be highly variable depending on elevation. Trace to four cm can be expected tonight to Saturday afternoon.”

The Connector's Pennask Summit is at 1,728 metres elevation while the Coquihalla's summit sits at 1,244 metres.

At lower elevations, Environment Canada says up to 40 mm of rain may fall between Friday and Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

Environment Canada is warning Southern Interior residents that heavy rainfall is expected.

The national weather agency added a special weather statement to its Friday weather alerts for the region, noting that between Friday and Saturday afternoon between 20 to 40 milimetres of rain should fall.

"An upper disturbance will settle over southern British Columbia where widespread showers and strong thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy precipitation this afternoon and tonight," Environment Canada said.

"Because of the convective nature of the system, showers will be widespread, and areas where thunderstorms develop will further enhance precipitation rates."

ORIGINAL: 6:25 a.m.

Thunder and heavy rain are in the forecast for much of the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday morning, covering the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, South Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson, Nicola and Fraser Canyon.

"An upper disturbance will settle over southern British Columbia where widespread showers and strong thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy precipitation this afternoon and evening," the national weather agency said.

"Because of the convective nature of the system, showers will be widespread, and areas where thunderstorms develop will only further enhance precipitation rates."

Once the thunderstorm threat diminishes this evening, Environment Canada said moderate rainfall will persist tonight and into Saturday, with local amounts up to 25 milimetres.

These potential heavy downpours raise concerns about localized flooding/water pooling, and landslides or debris flows from vulnerable landscapes, particularly where fire has been.