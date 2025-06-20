Severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Interior

Photo: Donna Dean FILE- Lightning hits near Kaleden last September.

Thunder and heavy rain are in the forecast for much of the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday morning, covering the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, South Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson, Nicola and Fraser Canyon.

"An upper disturbance will settle over southern British Columbia where widespread showers and strong thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy precipitation this afternoon and evening," the national weather agency said.

"Because of the convective nature of the system, showers will be widespread, and areas where thunderstorms develop will only further enhance precipitation rates."

Once the thunderstorm threat diminishes this evening, Environment Canada said moderate rainfall will persist tonight and into Saturday, with local amounts up to 25 milimetres.

These potential heavy downpours raise concerns about localized flooding/water pooling, and landslides or debris flows from vulnerable landscapes, particularly where fire has been.