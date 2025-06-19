Two major wildfires in northeast B.C. are downgraded, leaving just one fire of note

Photo: The Canadian Press The Kiskatinaw River wildfire burns south of Dawson Creek, B.C. in this Thursday, June 5, 2025, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, B.C. Wildfire Service

Two of the three most significant wildfires in British Columbia have been downgraded and are no longer considered fires of note.

They include the 263-square-kilometre Kiskatinaw River wildfire in northeastern B.C., which was deemed on Wednesday to be no longer out of control.

The Pocket Knife Creek wildfire northwest of Fort. St. John, the biggest blaze in B.C. at more than 1,500 square kilometres, has also lost wildfire-of-note status, having earlier been removed from the out-of-control stage.

Both fires are now considered to be held, meaning they aren't expected to grow beyond current perimeters, as fire crews get support from heavy rain in northeastern B.C.

That leaves the 800-square-kilometre Summit Creek wildfire burning out of control in the northeast as the province's only fire of note — indicating that either homes are threatened or it's highly visible.

The BC Wildfire Service says there is a risk of thunderstorms across central and northern B.C. on Thursday, but the province will see cooler temperatures starting Friday and into the weekend with some areas expected to get heavy rain.

There are currently about 85 wildfires actively burning in B.C.