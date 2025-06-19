Police chased a stolen fishing boat near Prince Rupert for more than an hour Monday night

Photo: West Coast Marine Services Police chased a stolen fishing boat near Prince Rupert earlier this week.

A man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly stealing a fishing boat on B.C.'s coast and travelling nearly 500 kilometres, before firing flares at police and attempting to ram a police boat.

In a press release issued Thursday, police say a fishing boat was first reported stolen out of Port Hardy on June 15, and it was spotted near Prince Rupert, about 450 km to the north, the following evening.

An RCMP patrol boat and a West Coast Marine Services boat attempted to intercept the stolen boat, but the operator didn't stop.

“The situation quickly escalated, becoming increasingly dangerous as the boat operator then allegedly tried to evade police while on the water in the dark, including firing flares at police and attempting to ram a responding police vessel,” police said in the press release.

“The operator of the stolen boat was also using the boat’s VHF radio to allegedly threaten police.”

Police continued to follow the stolen boat for more than an hour, until the boat operator ran the stolen ship aground, and officers arrested the 25-year-old suspect.

“This was a dynamic situation that endangered everyone on the water, including the suspect, responding officers, and all other marine traffic,” said Cpl. Jeff Haney, acting Sergeant with West Coast Marine Services.

“We are glad this situation was safely resolved with the suspect being taken into custody, and nobody getting injured. There was a high level of risk involved given the area and the unpredictable actions of the boat operator.”

The investigation is ongoing and police say charges will be recommended to the BC Prosecution Service. The stolen boat has since been towed from the area.