B.C. NDP caucus asks RCMP to investigate Rustad's claim of MLA blackmailers

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad speaks to reporters following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The chair of British Columbia's NDP caucus has written to the RCMP requesting an investigation into allegations that former members of the Opposition tried to blackmail ex-colleagues.

The letter from Stephanie Higginson to Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald comes after B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad confirmed the authenticity of a letter to his caucus warning about the alleged blackmail by three MLAs and their staff.

Higginson says in the open letter written on behalf of the NDP caucus that there's a significant public interest in determining the facts.

She says if any MLA or their staff are engaged in blackmail, British Columbians deserve to know, and perpetrators should be prosecuted.

On Monday, Rustad confirmed the authenticity of a letter obtained by The Canadian Press in which he tells this caucus that their former colleagues and staff were threatening to release "blackmail materials," including secretly recorded phone conversations and text messages.

Higginson says British Columbians deserve to know whether Rustad has any evidence to support his accusations.

"Given the accusations of criminal activity, it seems appropriate for police to examine any relevant information in Mr. Rustad’s possession to determine if additional investigation and/or criminal charges are necessary," Higginson says.

Rustad has not named the former Conservatives he is accusing, but Dallas Brodie, who was ejected from the caucus in March, said in a statement on Monday that his letter consisted of "wild lies" about her new One BC party, launched with fellow former Conservative Tara Armstrong last week.

Brodie was thrown out of the B.C. Conservatives over remarks about residential schools, prompting Armstrong and Jordan Kealy to quit the party in sympathy.

Kealy has said he knows nothing about Rustad's allegations.

NDP Premier David Eby had already said that the RCMP should be called in to look at Rustad's claims.

Armstrong said on social media that "Rustad and Eby can throw around the accusations all they like but rest assured, the truth will always prevail."

Higginson's letter was copied to Rustad.