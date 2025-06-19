Nearly 400 B.C. wildfire personnel return after deployment across Canada

Photo: BC Wildfire Service BC firefighting crews watch a helicopter land in Ontario.

Nearly 400 BC Wildfire Service firefighters and staff have returned to the province after being deployed across Canada over the past month.

B.C. crews have been helping fight fires in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, where massive wildfires have forced the evacuation off a number of communities.

In a recent social media post, the BC Wildfire Service says that these crews have now returned home, as the wildfire season picks up in the province.

“We're proud of the work done to help protect communities and other values at risk and are grateful to see everyone home safe,” the BCWS says.

In addition to firefighters and specialized staff, B.C. sent airtankers and firefighting equipment to help with the fires burning across Canada.

There are currently 85 active wildfires burning in B.C., with the vast majority of the biggest fires burning in the northeast of the province.