Two new lightning-caused wildfires burning near Revelstoke

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Two wildfires burning near Revelstoke Thursday.

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

Another new spot fire has been discovered even closer to Revelstoke Thursday.

The fire, believed to have also been caused by a lightning strike, is burning in the Boulder Mountain area, about 3.5 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

The fire was first discovered Thursday afternoon.

It's discovery comes after another small fire was found further north on Wednesday.

Both fires are burning "out of control" at this time.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

A spot fire has been reported north east of Revelstoke.

The fire was discovered Wednesday, east of the Jordan River and is classified as out of control.

BC Wildfire Service classifies an out-of-control fire as a “wildfire that is spreading or it is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter, or control line.”

The Southeast Fire Centre mapped the fire at .009 of a hectare.

It is believed to have been caused by lightning.

Castanet has reached out to the BCWS for more information.