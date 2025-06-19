Fire north of Revelstoke believed to be lightning caused

Photo: BCWS A spot fire has been found north east of Revelstoke.

A spot fire has been reported north east of Revelstoke.

The fire was discovered Wednesday, east of the Jordan River and is classified as out of control.

BC Wildfire Service classifies an out-of-control fire as a “wildfire that is spreading or it is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter, or control line.”

The Southeast Fire Centre mapped the fire at .009 of a hectare.

It is believed to have been caused by lightning.

Castanet has reached out to the BCWS for more information.