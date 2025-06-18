RCMP investigate incident where jetskier rode under stern of moving ferry

Photo: TAKEME.BOATING VIA INSTAGRAM A still of the video posted to Instagram.

RCMP on the Sunshine Coast are investigating an incident where someone rode a personal watercraft under the stern of a moving ferry last week.

A short video clip posted to social media showed a person on a watercraft riding into the propeller chop and then under the back of the ferry as it travelled at speed on a Sunshine Coast route.

The video was posted June 12 to Instagram, where it had been viewed nearly 700,000 times by Wednesday.

“We’ve seen the video and are taking it seriously,” said Shiryn Sayani, senior communications adviser for B.C. Ferries. “Regardless of the vessel involved, operating a personal watercraft that close to a ferry is extremely dangerous and puts both the rider and others at serious risk.”

Sayani said B.C. Ferries reviewed the footage and reported the incident to the Sunshine Coast RCMP, who are investigating.

Such behaviour is illegal under federal marine safety regulations, said Sayani.

“We urge all watercraft users to keep a safe distance and follow marine navigation rules at all times.”

B.C. Ferries did not name the ferry involved, but one of the comments on the Instagram post identified the vessel as the Queen of Coquitlam, which operates between Horseshoe Bay in North Vancouver and Langdale on the Sunshine Coast.

B.C. Ferries said on its website the C-class ferry operates at a maximum speed of 20.5 knots.