Sunshine Coast honours, celebrates Indigenous heritage with 11-Day syíyaya festival

The shíshálh Nation will welcome the community to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, with a full day of cultural activities, teachings and family-friendly events at their Nation Hall and waterfront.

According to the event schedule, the celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a welcoming ceremony from Chief and Council.

The shíshálh Nation states this opening will feature "a heartfelt welcome song and prayer," followed by singing and dancing performances until noon.

An Indigenous Peoples Day Craft Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shíshálh Nation Hall, allowing visitors to explore booths featuring handcrafted items from local artisans.

The Nation encourages attendees to "bring your friends and family and celebrate with us," while enjoying delicious food from local food trucks and vendors.

Families with children can enjoy the Kids’ Fun Zone at the Waterfront Soccer Field from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. shíshálh Nation has organized a bouncy castle, cotton candy and a petting zoo for young visitors during this time.

Cultural programming is a large part of the day's events. The Nation is offering cedar brushing and teachings from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Nation Hall, where knowledgeable Elders will share the significance and traditional practices of cedar brushing.

Participants will "experience the healing and cleansing properties of cedar in a respectful environment," according to the event description.

A special book reading celebrating the work of Donna Joe will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nation Hall. The shíshálh Nation describes this as an opportunity to "celebrate Donna's legacy and enjoy excerpts from her beloved books," presented by “a respected community member.”

Outdoor activities are available as well. The Nation is providing guided canoe rides at their waterfront from 1 to 4 p.m. These excursions are described as "perfect for all ages and skill levels" and will offer participants a unique perspective of the shíshálh waterfront.

The shíshálh Nation emphasizes that visitors attending the festivities should park at the Nation offices located at 5555 Sunshine Coast Highway.

The mix of traditional ceremonies, educational opportunities, family activities and cultural demonstrations provides multiple ways for attendees to take part in the event.

All activities are taking place at shíshálh Nation facilities, with the main hub at the Nation Hall and the waterfront and soccer field.

Throughout the day, visitors can participate in scheduled events or simply spend time getting to know each other.

The shíshálh Nation's National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration marks the beginning of the broader syíyaya Days festival, an 11-day community-wide celebration of Indigenous culture and reconciliation that continues through July 1.

This year's theme, "Believing is Seeing," reflects a commitment to understanding and celebrating Indigenous perspectives.

"On behalf of shíshálh Nation, we are honoured to support the 2025 syíyaya Days and recognize the vital role this celebration plays in fostering unity, cultural understanding, and reconciliation on the Sunshine Coast,” said lhe hiwus yalxwemult (Chief Lenora Joe) in a press release. “Events like syíyaya Days provide important opportunities to reflect on our shared histories, uplift Indigenous voices, and walk together in the spirit of collaboration and respect. We raise our hands to all those involved in organizing and supporting this meaningful event."

One of the festival's highlights is the variety of cultural walking tours offered by Talaysay Tours. These experiences include "Talking Totems" tours departing from Tsain-Ko Gift Shop and "Talking Trees" tours at Porpoise Bay Provincial Park.

The tours provide unique opportunities to learn about Indigenous history and the cultural significance of local landmarks, though advance registration is required due to limited space.

Educational programming is a key feature of syíyaya Days. The KAIROS Blanket Exercise, an interactive workshop exploring Indigenous history, will be presented on June 24 at the Seaside Centre. Circle Keepers, híwus Calvin Craigan and tituya Keith Julius, will lead this learning experience alongside John and Nancy Denham.

There will also be a Dialogue Circles Towards Reconciliation on June 25, at Mission Point House from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Literary and artistic events are also included. Author Wade Davis will participate in a special conversation at Gibsons Public Art Gallery on June 21, moderated by Vicki Gabereau, with Emcee Ed Hill. While in-person tickets are sold out, livestream access remains available for $40.

The Sechelt Public Library will feature author LoriAnn Bird discussing "Revered Roots: Ancestral Teachings and Wisdom of Wild, Edible, and Medicinal Plants" on June 27. Attendance is free; however, space is limited.

syíyaya Days emphasizes intergenerational learning with family-friendly activities. The Orange Hearts with Heart activity invites participants of all ages to paint and inscribe wooden hearts at the Sunshine Coast Arts Centre.

Film screenings add another platform to the learning, including "Ninan Auassat: We, the Children" and "s-yéwyáw: AWAKEN," featuring filmmaker discussions and Q&A sessions with híwus Calvin Craigan, Alfonso Salinas and other contributors.

The events wrap up with Canada Day festivities on July 1, featuring a parade, live music, bouncy castles, and various vendors at Hackett Park, alongside the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast –– kicking off at 8 a.m.

Throughout the festival, ongoing exhibits demonstrate Indigenous art and culture, such as Bradley Hunt & Family's "New Directions: Contemporary Heiltsuk Paintings" at Gibsons Public Art Gallery, and the "Walking With Our Sisters" Red Dress installation at Sunshine Coast Arts Centre.

“I want to invite the community to share in the different events taking place.,” said ?akista xaxanak Garry Feschuk, hereditary chief, former elected chief of shíshálh Nation, and co-chair of the syíyaya Reconciliation Movement in the press release. “I also want to thank the District of Sechelt and shíshálh Nation for coming together to offer syíyaya Days, now in its 4th year. It is a great event over 11 days, starting with National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 to Canada Day on July 1. I recognize Canada Day and wear an orange shirt to honour the Survivors. The community wears orange for the Survivors and to remember them.”

While most events are free, some require advance registration due to limited capacity. For complete details and registration information, visit the District of Sechelt’s website.

Jordan Copp is the Coast Reporter’s civic and Indigenous affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

