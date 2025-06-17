B.C. teacher suspended for spanking Indigenous child

Photo: Unsplash B.C.'s Commissioner for Teacher Regulation investigates professional misconduct allegations by the province's educators

A B.C. teacher has been suspended for spanking a First Nations child while she was a teacher at a band school.

Pehgee Agnes Boholst Aranas was seen by another employee spanking a Grade 1 student in November 2023, said an undated notice from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation released June 17.

“Her actions perpetuated the harmful legacy of physical abuse in Indian Residential Schools and reflected a belief in harmful stereotypes,” the commissioner said. “Her actions harmed Student A, negatively impacted the community’s feelings of trust and safety in the education system and did not contribute towards truth, reconciliation and healing.”

The employee who witnessed the spanking reported the incident to the school administration.

After the incident, the commissioner’s decision said, Aranas was asked to meet with members of the First Nation.

In that meeting, Aranas incorrectly claimed that the student’s parents had approved her actions and made comments “which were inconsistent with truth, reconciliation and healing,” the decision said.

After that meeting, Aranas was placed on leave pending the completion of an investigation.

The commissioner said Aranas was told that she could advise colleagues that she was on leave but could not share further details.

“Aranas did not follow the First Nation’s direction, and shared details about what had occurred with Student A with at least two of her colleagues at the school, telling them that (the other employee) had reported on her,” the commissioner said.

On May 10, 2024, the First Nation ended Aranas’ employment.

The decision noted Aranas had been previously disciplined for making inappropriate comments about the First Nations community.

“On June 16, 2021, Aranas was issued a written warning letter after she wrote an email to an employee who had called in sick,” the decision said.

On May 30, Aranas entered into a consent resolution agreement with the commissioner, in which she admitted her conduct constituted professional misconduct.

Aranas agreed to a three-day suspension of her teaching certificate. She also agreed to take a course on creating a positive learning environment through the Justice Institute of B.C. Aranas completed this course in March 2025.

Aranas further agreed that by June 30, 2025, she would complete a course on systemic racism in Canada through the Canadian Race Relations Foundation.