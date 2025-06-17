Interior Health confirms measles exposure at McDonald's in Sparwood, B.C.

Photo: Centres for Disease Control and Prevention An electron microscope image of a measles virus particle.

Interior Health is warning of possible measles exposure in the East Kootenays.

IH says a person confirmed to have measles travelled to the B.C. Southern Interior recently while infectious.

The public is being advised they may have been exposed to the highly contagious viral infection if they were at the McDonald’s restaurant at 2110 Middletown Place in Sparwood on June 8. Specifically, the infectious person is believed to have been in the Sparwood McDonald's between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on June. 8.

“If you have been exposed at the above location and have not been vaccinated against measles or are unsure, are immunocompromised, have an exposed child under one year of age, or are pregnant, please call 1-855-549-6364 to speak with the communicable disease team who will review your vaccine history, determine your immunity to measles, and provide recommendations,” said IH.

So far, there are no measles cases confirmed in Interior Health.

Last week, Northern Health announced that multiple lab-confirmed cases of measles have been confirmed in Wonowon, about 89 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John, B.C. Northern Health noted that the first case in that region appears to have been travel-related, but the virus spread and has been circulating in the area since late May.

Anyone who is concerned about exposure to measles should watch for symptoms that include fever, cough, runny nose, and red and inflamed eyes followed by a rash that starts on the face and neck, spreads to the chest, arms and legs, and lasts for at least three days.

“Please call ahead to your doctor’s office or the hospital before you visit if you think you may have been exposed to measles and have developed symptoms,” said IH “This will allow the office or hospital to make a plan to care for you safely and prevent other people from potential exposure during your visit.”

If you think you or a loved one may have been exposed but you have no symptoms, you can call 8-1-1 or your local public health centre to speak to a nurse.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 65.6 per cent of children aged 7 were immunized against measles in the East Kootenays in 2023. Vaccination is available and recommended for everyone born after 1970. You can get vaccinated for free at a local community health centre. Your pharmacist (for adults and kids over five) may also have the vaccine available.