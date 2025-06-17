Wildfire in B.C. central Interior triggers evacuation alert, fire crews on scene

Photo: The Canadian Press The Martin Lake fire burning northwest of Tatla Lake, B.C. is seen in this handout image on Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — BC Wildfire Service

Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for properties near a wildfire that is burning out of control in British Columbia's central Interior.

The Martin Lake fire was discovered Sunday and is burning about 220 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

The district says the purpose of the alert is to allow people to prepare to evacuate should it be necessary as conditions could change quickly.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze has grown to about 290 hectares in size, and crews and aviation resources are on site, working to limit its spread.

It is one of about 100 wildfires burning in B.C., many of which are situated in the province's northeast.

The service says most of those fires — including the Martin Lake blaze — are believed to have been set off by lightning, while 21 per cent are suspected to be caused by humans.