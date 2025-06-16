Sentence reduced on appeal for man who pushed girlfriend off Nanaimo cliff

Photo: VIA JANICE COADY Amy Watts, 27, was planning to move home to P.E.I. before her death in 2021. Her boyfriend, Kyle Ordway, pleaded guilty in her death.

B.C.’s Court of Appeal has reduced the sentence for a man who pushed a woman off a cliff in Nanaimo.

Kyle Ordway was sentenced to four years less time served after pleading guilty to manslaughter last August, after pushing Amy Watts, 27, off a 15-metre cliff near Nanaimo City Hall on May 8, 2021.

Police found Watts’s body in a wooded ravine almost a month later, on June 3.

The court heard in August that Ordway told people he and Watts had been arguing and when he pushed her, he didn’t realize there was no railing in the area.

At sentencing, the Crown and defence made a joint submission for four years’ incarceration, less credit for Ordway’s pre-sentence custody at the usual rate of 1.5 to 1.

In imposing the four-year sentence Oct. 24, 2024, however, the judge gave Ordway slightly reduced credit for his ­pre-sentence custody in order to arrive at a federal sentence, which is two or more years.

Sentences under that duration are served in provincial prisons.

On appeal, Ordway argued the sentencing judge erred by departing from the joint submission on sentence in relation to credit for his pre-sentence custody.

“The Crown agrees the judge erred as alleged,” Chief Justice Leonard Marchand said in his decision, released June 10. “Respectfully, so do I.”

Ordway must now serve four years less 762 days of ­pre?sentence credit — based on 508 days in custody — resulting in a sentence of 698 days’ imprisonment, or just under two years.

The new sentence is deemed to begin on the date of Ordway’s original sentence, Oct. 28, 2024, Marchand said.