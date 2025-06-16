B.C. Opposition Leader John Rustad accuses former Conservative MLAs of blackmail

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad speaks to reporters following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Conservative Leader John Rustad is accusing a group of legislators who split from the party of blackmailing its members and staff in a bid to take over and divide the Opposition.

Rustad has confirmed the authenticity of a letter obtained by The Canadian Press in which he tells the Conservative caucus that their former colleagues and staff are threatening to release "blackmail materials," including secret phone recordings and text messages.

Rustad's letter says the targets are being blackmailed to get them to take jobs or contracts with the former Conservatives, or to "do or say certain things" if they want to prevent the materials being leaked.

The letter says one unnamed staffer with the former Conservatives called "multiple individuals in order to explicitly blackmail them," and Rustad says in an interview that they're still deciding whether to contact the RCMP.

Rustad doesn't name the former Conservatives, but Dallas Brodie, who was ejected from the caucus in January, says the letter consists of "wild lies" and "baseless, false, and defamatory" accusations about her new One BC party.

One BC member Tara Armstrong says she won't comment beyond the statement that Brodie issued, while former Conservative Jordan Kealy, who didn't join One BC, says he has no involvement in the alleged blackmail.

Brodie and Armstrong launched One BC last week.

Brodie's departure from the B.C. Conservative caucus came over her controversial remarks about residential schools, prompting Kealy and Armstrong to quit the party in sympathy.