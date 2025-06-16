Langford to help fund new clinic for 10 family doctors, set to open early next year

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson addresses the crowd at the Monday morning announcement.

The City of Langford says it will spend $1.7 million to help open a new medical clinic with 10 new doctors in its downtown area.

When it opens early next year, the 4,400-square-foot clinic at the Westshore Masonic Centre on Bryn Maur Road, just off Goldstream Avenue, is expected to serve 12,500 patients.

Five physicians — all from the United Kingdom — have already signed contracts to provide primary care in the space, the city said.

The other five are expected to be signed by the time the clinic opens, said Spencer Cleave, chair of the South Island Primary Care Society.

The project is a partnership that includes Langford, the South Island Primary Care Society and the Freemasons of Langford, who are leasing their ground-floor commercial space for the clinic. The Masons opened their new building and community space on the second floor in November.

The city said it will fund tenant improvements in the space, and pay for medical equipment, furniture and fixtures for the new clinic. It’s also offering temporary accommodations for incoming doctors, potential tax exemptions and marketing support for doctor recruitment.

Additional funding is coming from the Westshore Charity Golf Tournament, operated for years by former long-time mayor Stew Young, and private donors.

Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson said the new clinic will help to alleviate an acute doctor shortage on the West Shore, where about one quarter of residents don’t have a family doctor.

With a population that’s surging past 58,000, Langford is considered the fastest-growing community in British Columbia.

By providing funding for a new clinic, council is responding to the urgent health-care needs of our rapidly growing community,” said Goodmanson, adding the initiative wouldn’t be possible without the “tireless leadership and dedication” of the South Island Primary Care Society, and the Freemasons of Langford, who are leasing out the space at cost.

Councillors unanimously committed to funding the costs of tenant improvements for the clinic at an in-camera council meeting on June 10.

Monday’s announcement builds on the lease the city extended to the South Island Primary Care Society in 2024 for $1 to immediately accommodate three doctors at 877 Goldstream Ave.

Eligible patients on the West Shore currently waiting for a doctor through the B.C. Health Connect Registry will be contacted once the new clinic is up and running.

Langford’s announcement follows Colwood’s launching of the first municipally operated medical clinic in Canada, hiring physicians as city employees and managing the clinic directly.