Cremation crunch: Capacity strained in B.C. as alternatives remain in limbo

It’s 10:30 a.m. on a Monday in May and two stout smokestacks at Earth’s Option Crematorium in Langford are giving off a shimmering heat.

The Island’s newest crematorium, at the end of Westshore Parkway in Langford — bordered by a rock cliff and forest and hardly noticeable if one wasn’t looking for it — is starting another busy week.

Inside the cremation area, two large stainless-steel chambers, called retorts and fired by natural gas, are humming and throwing heat. Two plywood caskets with deceased men inside are guided into the retorts on rollered ramps to be reduced to ash.

Operations manager Christoph Piel is carefully monitoring the cremation from a large control panel and computer screens.

Piel is maintaining a consistent temperature of about 950 C for the main burner underneath and after-burners above, which incinerate the smoke as it travels out of the stacks. “We’ve got state-of-the-art equipment here and pollution control with minimal, if any, smoke,” says Piel. “These are highly efficient, the very best.”

The crematorium, the most recent one built in the province and one of 12 facilities on the Island, has been operating at a steady pace since it opened in 2019. It’s currently cremating up to 18 bodies a day in two shifts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and as late as 10 p.m. five days a week.

It can process 50 to 70 bodies per week, and also houses one of the Island’s largest cold-storage morgues, with a capacity of 65.

Some of those bodies are from the Lower Mainland, where no new crematoriums have been built in decades, causing a capacity crunch.

Funeral homes across the Island and Lower Mainland have been facing a growing demand for cremations as the population ages. B.C. leads North America in flame cremation, with more than 80% of deceased being laid to final rest that way. In Greater Victoria, it’s about 90%.

With more baby boomers passing away every year, many crematorium operators on the Lower Mainland are already maxed out on the number of flame cremations they can perform, and operators on the Island say it’s only going to get busier.

The squeeze at crematoriums has funeral operators in the province looking at other increasingly popular ways to lay to rest a deceased loved one — from “water cremation” to organic reduction in a box of soil. However, neither are allowed in B.C., even if conducted outside the province.

Current provincial law dictates there are no legal measures beyond burial or flame cremation for managing human remains, according to direction recently provided by Consumer Protection B.C. to industry.

The provincial body, which among other duties inspects certain regulated businesses and investigates alleged violations of consumer protection laws, clarified current laws on human remains in a recent email to funeral home directors.

Tyrel Burton, director of Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services and one of the businesses that received the email, said the statements represented a nail in the coffin for hopes to expand water cremation — alkaline hydrolysis — in B.C.

They also limit any plans local funeral homes may have had to work with partners in Washington state, where water cremation is legal, and where British Columbians could have accessed that service and had remains transferred back to Canada.

“It basically handcuffs us,” Burton said.

Trevor McCall, owner and president of Saanich-based McCall Gardens Funeral and Cremation Service — a fourth-generation family business operating since 1921 — said funeral directors have been lobbying the province for changes in the Funeral Act to allow alternatives to burials and cremations, something he thinks will eventually happen.

“We have had people inquire about alkaline hydrolysis and I think it’s only a matter of time until it’s approved,” said McCall. “Given it is a very environmentally friendly option and used in other provinces, I see why people want it, so for that reason I believe the province will change the [Funeral Act] to allow it in the coming years.”

He also believes that with the aging population, crematoriums will eventually be overburdened, forcing delays in flame cremations.

‘We wanted to be good neighbours’

Burton’s company has 21 locations across the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver, as well as two facilities in Saskatchewan.

With demand growing as the population ages, he said his company’s machines are at capacity. Yet there are few communities interested in allowing a new crematorium in their backyard.

He said his company’s Aldergrove crematorium was given a permit in the 1990s when it sat next to a highway. As the community grew up around them, Burton said the surrounding Township of Langley changed its bylaws and only allowed the funeral home’s crematorium to keep operating through grandfathered approvals.

Today, Burton said, it would be “near impossible” to pick up and move somewhere else.

?When Delta’s Riverside Funeral Home and Crematorium recently laid out plans to build a new facility in Surrey, it faced a major public backlash. In less than three weeks, more than 4,300 people signed a petition opposing its construction.

“Nothing unites a community like a threat of a crematorium,” Burton said. “But it’s a service everyone needs.”

McCall agrees. When his father, David McCall, purchased its Falaise Drive property next to Royal Oak Burial Park in 1986, the idea was to build a crematorium on the three-acre site as part of an overall plan to move the funeral-home operation out of downtown.

A funeral home was built and eventually expanded on the property, but the McCalls’ plans for a crematorium faced fierce opposition from a neighbourhood group, and the cremation facility was abandoned in the early 1990s.

“We wanted to be good neighbours, so we didn’t pursue it,” said McCall. “To build a crematorium in British Columbia is very difficult and I assume it’s very similar across North America.

“People just don’t want them in their backyard, even though with the new technology it’s a lot cleaner.”

McCall said his family funeral home isn’t facing any significant delays in having cremations completed. Royal Oak Burial Park next door has three of four retorts functioning, with one needing repairs.

“We can order a cremation in three to four days, or even the next day if we have the paperwork ready,” said McCall.

Other funeral homes aren’t so lucky, he said, especially if they only have access to one retort. There, cremations can get backed up and it can take seven to 10 days or even longer, he said. “Luckily, we don’t have that issue at this point, but you hear about backlogs and the delays on the Lower Mainland.”

McCall said water cremation and composting would have very little impact on the environment compared to natural- gas cremations. “Neighbours wouldn’t even know it’s happening,” he said.

Royal Oak Burial Park and crematorium is a non-profit run by a board of directors, one of the few cremation facilities that isn’t corporately owned in the province. The park was created in 1923 by Victoria and Saanich councils and the crematorium was built in 1937.

Executive director Ilan Highton said the crematorium was upgraded from oil burners to natural gas in the 1980s and though only three of the four retorts are currently operating, there have not been significant delays.

“We certainly have the capacity to do a little more if we needed to,” said Highton. “With a fairly modest investment we could bring that fourth machine online if necessary.

“I think the general consensus, considering the statistics on aging in Canada, is that we are due to get busier, for sure.”

With few communities willing to host a new cremation facility, some funeral homes on the Lower Mainland have resorted to sending human remains south to be flame-cremated in Washington state.

Earth’s Options, which operates a funeral home in Metro Vancouver, built its crematorium in Langford to take some of the load.

Colin Benesch, manager of Earth’s Option’s Langford crematorium, said the company transports deceased individuals from the Lower Mainland to the Island in refrigerated vans via B.C. Ferries several times a week. The temperature-controlled vans have a secure racking system that can bring over 12 at one time.

“It really depends on how busy we are, so some days we might bring five and some days more — some days we won’t transport any,” said Benesch, adding pushback on new crematorium developments in Greater Vancouver has been a “major issue” for about 15 years.

“People are tired of waiting multiple weeks to get cremations done and they want their loved ones back in a timely manner. One of the biggest things I hear from families is I don’t want to leave my loved one cold.”

‘Aqualyser’ offers accelerated water burial

One of the options that could take the pressure off flame-cremation facilities is “water cremation” or alkaline hydrolysis, which does not produce any emissions. That also makes it a more acceptable technology for many neighbouring residents, say proponents.

Over the last couple of years, Theo Nguyen and his colleagues at Harbourview Electrical Ltd. in Burnaby invented a locally built, low-cost, low-pressure water cremation machine.

The shape and size of a large chest freezer, the “Aqualyser” is filled with water and potassium hydroxide. Heating elements then raise the mixture’s temperature past 100 C. When a body is lowered into the bath, the tissues decompose in a kind of accelerated water burial.

Eight to 12 hours later, all that is left is a brittle collection of transformed bone that can be scattered at sea, in the earth or added to soil as fertilizer.

?The affordable, eco-friendly burial method has attracted significant interest in B.C., say several funeral home directors.

Looking to take advantage of that interest, Nguyen and his colleagues planned to produce the steel chambers through a manufacturer in Salmon Arm. Once completed, they would be shipped to Harbourview’s Burnaby facility, where workers would install the computer systems and controls.

But with the B.C. government standing its ground against alternative burial methods, that potential production line is being increasingly put at risk.

Water cremation is legal in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and the Northwest Territories. Alberta is also looking at legalizing the practice.

The Memorial Society of B.C. said the process is legal in nearly every state, parts of Europe, the Caribbean, South America and New Zealand.

The society said one of the most famous examples of the use of alkaline hydrolysis was Bishop Desmond Tutu, who chose the process for himself.

Highton, the executive director at Royal Oak Burial Park, said he leans toward composting human remains as the more green option compared to alkaline hydrolysis.

Royal Oak opened The Woodlands in 2008 for green burials, where bodies are prepared without embalming and buried in a biodegradable shroud, simple container or casket made from natural fibre, wicker or sustainably harvested wood, a practice the burial park said has been in use since “the dawn of civilization.”

Royal Oak was the first to offer green burials in Canada in 2008.

Highton said alkaline hydrolysis uses chemicals and heat to decompose bodies.

“If it’s a good or bad idea, I don’t know, but I think people need to know what it actually is,” said Highton. “It’s not just a matter of putting somebody in water … it has to have these chemicals, heat and pressure.”

With human composting, by contrast, the body is placed in a container with other natural materials.

“I think if we’re trying to achieve a more environmentally friendly process, it would seem to me that human composting is simply speeding up the natural process, whereas alkaline hydrolysis and, in fact, cremation, are not natural processes.”

‘No option’: B.C. company turns to U.S. market

Amid the uncertainty, Nguyen and his colleagues have turned their attention to U.S. markets. In recent months, they have been testing the Aqualyser at a funeral home in Oregon, and so far have water-cremated the remains of nine people.

Now, Nguyen is looking to another operator in St. Louis, Missouri, and possibly Washington state, where water cremation laws have been updated.

“We are moving forward. Just ever so slow,” said Nguyen.

It’s disappointing that there is no option yet for British Columbians, he said — at least, until the B.C. government updates its aging Cremation, Interment and Funeral Services Act.

?In 2022, a B.C. government spokesperson said the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General would consult with several parties — including independent funeral directors, municipalities, First Nations and Consumer Protection B.C. — as it considered the feasibility of water cremation in B.C.

Three years later, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Attorney General says it is aware of increasing interest in alternatives to traditional burial and cremation, including alkaline hydrolysis.

The spokesperson said it is currently carrying out research and consultation to understand “the full range of implications associated with enabling these methods of disposition in British Columbia.”

“This work is currently underway and the ministry hopes to have an update on the modernization of the Cremation, Interment and Funeral Services Act within the next year,” the statement said.

Burton said he understands the provincial government has a lot of other priorities and doesn’t expect it to change the law “on a dime.”

“I’ve picked at them over the years,” he said.

Secrets of the cremation trade

Christoph Piel, operations manager at Earth’s Option Crematorium in Langford, hasn’t always worked in the industry.

A former navy veteran and medic who spent 20 years in service, Piel had retired but grew bored. He ended up training as a cremation technician because his wife worked for the same funeral company on the Lower Mainland.

Piel said he enjoys the precise nature of the work.

“This is in no one’s top 10 of occupations, but for me it’s something I really like to do,” he said. “As soon as we come out of the womb our hourglass turns. We are born to die, that’s how it is.

“I try to treat every client like I would want my loved one treated,” he said.

Piel, who starts his shift at 6 a.m., shared some of the secrets of his trade.

The average time to complete cremation depends on weight, he said, but usually lasts about two to three hours.

On the day the Times Colonist visited, one of the deceased weighed 500 pounds and would take more than four hours.

“We have to put the biggest bodies in when [the retorts] are cold,” Piel said. “It has to start up really slowly, otherwise we could have a fire and it could potentially burn the place down.”

Lighter bodies follow and allow for more efficient and consistent cremations in terms of time and emissions.

“The smoke we do get is white; anything dark is very rare, but that’s normally when there’s foreign items from the casket or when family put items in and it’s too much for the pollution-control system,” said Piel.

Emissions through the stack are monitored by a light that shines through the stack to a pollution monitor sensor. The emissions are watched from a remote camera on the roof.

“If that light gets blocked or obscured due to smoke, it will go into pollution control, so it will pump more air and increase the afterburner so it burns anything before it comes up the stack,” he said.

“It’s meant to pump out just the heat you see. Sometimes we will have white smoke, which is OK. When the alarm comes on, I can increase the air flow to get the afterburner going.

“If the machine is running properly and maintained well, it’s not going to blow smoke.”

Piel said many of the aging crematoriums in the province are not as efficient.

Once the bodies are incinerated, Piel uses a raking hoe to push the bone fragments and ash from the chamber into heavy steel boxes, which are set aside to cool.

He runs a high-powered magnet over the remains to find “all impurities,” which can include pieces of casket (if it was used in the cremation) as well as dental implants and surgical pieces such as tungsten hip and knee replacements.

The remaining bone fragments are ground down and placed with the ash into urns.

The Earth’s Options crematorium is unique on the Island in that it has a viewing area for loved ones to witness — and even start — the cremation process.

Curtains can be drawn back on four reinforced windows with a view to the deceased being put into the chamber. Loved ones can ignite the chamber with a starter button on the wall.

Colin Benesch, manager of the crematorium, said basic flame cremations range in price from $1,500 to $3, 500, depending on the funeral home.

