City of Merritt explores downtown revitalization

Editor's note: Plans detailed in the article are, for now, just ideas relayed by the city during their downtown tour. Any changes talked about are unofficial.

The City of Merritt is currently looking at plans to spruce up the core of the city; downtown.

The plan is to align the city's signage and public property into one distinct vision representing the unique culture of Merritt.

What this vision fully entails has yet to be decided by city council, but what is being looked at is the reutilization of many of the spaces downtown, including alleyways, trees and an overhaul of Spirit Square.

On Tuesday, June 3, city staff and council embarked on a tour of the downtown area, discussing what changes can be made.

A key point in the tour was looking at Spirit Square and how to revitalize it.

Merritt Chief Administrative Officer Cynthia White said it is one of the city's goals to get more traffic through the square, turning back into the hub it was originally designed to be.

It was agreed amongst the tour participants that safety was a key issue when looking at the utilization of Spirit Square.

White said the more people that are using the square, the safer the area will become.

Safety in the area is a concern for the RCMP. According to the Merritt detachment, the area is a 'high call volume location.” Their Community Policing Office in the area had closed. One of the reasons cited for the closure was a safety concern for their single employee in the building.

White and the mayor and council suggested the Spirit Square and the downtown core are unpopular places partly because of its vagrant population.

Mayor Mike Goetz said he doesn't feel revitalization is possible until concerns around the vagrant population are addressed.

'People will not come here for the reason that you're seeing right behind you,” he said, talking about the vagabonds.

Goetz said he'd like to see the area secured with fencing either around the entire perimeter of the square or at least in the main stage until the vagrant population has moved on.

'I think we have to be realistic here. Until we make this a safe place to be people won't want to be here,” he said.

Safety being talked about includes better lightning in the area and 'beautifying” the alleyway behind the square.

White pitched the idea of having the square being a centre for arts and culture, talking about potentially moving the art gallery into the bottom of the old CPO building and having another building outside.

Other ideas for downtown is to reduce 'negative” signage. This means signs like 'no skateboarding” on Voght Street would be replaced. Outdated visitor signs are also looking at being fixed.

Trees on Quilchena Avenue are also looked at being gradually removed from the top down after being deemed too large for the space they occupy. The trees' roots can be seen cracking the sidewalks already.

Another point of topic was making downtown more vibrant. This meaning, with the consent of select business, turning some parking spaces into patios and getting the businesses to follow a distinct line of branding.

During the tour, there is also talk of building housing in some of the empty lots on Quilchena Street.

White said the plans would only happen if the city gets enough money to buy said properties.