Delta parents voice concern over French Immersion at school

Photo: Delta Optimist file.

The Delta School District values its French Immersion program and is pleased to welcome new students to the program on a regular basis.

That’s the response from the Delta School District following concerns raised recently by parents of children attending Sunshine Hills Elementary, who claim a reduction of divisions will result in fewer students able to attend the program at that school.

A letter to parents and the school board from PAC President Candace Basi notes a disappointment and concern regarding a recent decision to reduce the number of French Immersion Kindergarten divisions at the North Delta school for September 2025, asking for the rational and an opportunity to explore whether there is a path to reconsider.

“We have been informed by the school that the change is due to a lack of interest in the French Immersion program at Sunshine Hills. However, this does not reflect what we are seeing on the ground. Families have reported being placed on wait lists despite being eager to enrol and have been told that placement decisions are at the district level with no further options. We are also aware that at least one family has already reached out to district leadership directly about this issue. Also, if this is truly the case with a bit of outreach and education to the community we could increase the interest in the French program,” wrote Basi.

Her letter also notes the Delta Chapter of Canadian Parents for French (CPF) has voiced similar concerns, noting that the number of students enrolled for September is consistent with previous years.

In an e-mail, the school district told the Optimist that divisions are created based on enrollment numbers, and the district works right up until school starts each September to adjust organizational structures based on the latest confirmed enrollment numbers.

“At Sunshine Hills Elementary, with regards to Kindergarten, all the initial applications to the program were accepted, as were some late applications that were received. As we receive additional late requests we will work to add them to the school community, and this may warrant the district potentially adding a division at the school. The district is committed to accepting students in their catchments and programs wherever possible,” the district response adds.

