Burnaby man presumed drowned in Cypress Provincial Park

West Vancouver police are searching for a missing man presumed drowned in Cypress Provincial Park.

BC Emergency Health Services called first responders to Cabin Lake, a small lake on Black Mountain above the resort area’s ski runs, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday

According to police, the a 29-year-old Burnaby man had been swimming at the lake with his fiancée when he began to struggle.

“There were several independent witnesses who saw the young man in distress and observed his companion attempting to assist him,” said Sgt. Chris Bigland, West Vancouver police spokesperson. “Unfortunately, he slipped beneath the surface of the water and has not been seen since”.

Members of North Shore Rescue and West Vancouver Fire & Rescue assisted in the search until sunset. West Vancouver Police, North Shore Rescue and BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Unit were back at the scene on Monday morning to resume their efforts.

“This is a complex mission given the location of the scene and the equipment required,” Bigland said. “We are asking the public to stay away from the area of Cabin Lake in Cypress Mountain Park.”

The victim’s family have been notified and the investigation will be turned over to the BC Coroner’s Service once the body has been recovered from the lake, police say.

"The West Vancouver Police Department offer our deepest condolences to the family and thanks the members of the public who assisted on scene," a statement from police read. "Anyone who is struggling with what they witnessed is encouraged to reach out to victim services at 604-925-7468."