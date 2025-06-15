One missing, three escaped, after car went into Squamish River

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP in British Columbia say one person is missing after a vehicle crashed into the Squamish River.

Mounties in Squamish say emergency crews responded early Saturday after a vehicle with four occupants drove off the road into the river.

Police say three people were able to get to safety but one person was missing.

Officers, along with the Squamish fire department and search-and-rescue crews, tried to locate both the vehicle and the missing person, but failed.

Search-and-rescue crews are continuing efforts to locate the missing person.

Police say further details will be released later.