Noise-emitting devices again under investigation in Victoria after complaints

Bylaw officers with the City of Victoria are once again investigating a high-pitched noise machine designed to deter loitering near Mayfair Shopping Centre, two years after complaints were initially filed.

Residents and workers at Muncey Place, a supportive-housing complex just south of the mall, reported in 2023 that a shrill noise was audible from their rooms and offices.

The noise, which continues today, is created by a device installed behind the PENN clothing store that’s designed to deter loiterers with its high-frequency broadcast.

Dr. Kate Mehaffey, a physician who works out of Muncey Place, said the sound is intermittent and can be heard day and night. She said it’s especially uncomfortable during periods of hot weather, when windows are opened in the non-air-conditioned building.

Mehaffey made a bylaw complaint last week, saying she “can’t imagine any other residential location in the city tolerating this.”

In a statement, a city spokesperson said a 2023 investigation concluded the device was not in violation of the noise bylaw, saying the noise level had been reduced by its last check and the device only went off in 30-second bursts when activated.

After a new complaint was filed last year, bylaw officers investigated and were not able to detect the noise. They were later informed by the complainant that the noises had ceased, said the city spokesperson.

Another complaint this year is under active investigation, the city said, adding bylaw officers have heard the noise while attending to concerns in the lane between the stores and Muncey Place.

Barry Greening, operations manager for Mayfair Shopping Centre, which is responsible for the shopping plaza where PENN is located, said the noise device was installed to address safety issues caused by loiterers since Muncey Place, which is owned by B.C. Housing, opened in 2020.

He said the device, called a Mosquito, has been “reasonably effective” in deterring people, adding he has not heard anything from bylaw personnel regarding its use.

Greening said the threats to safety outweigh the effects of the high-pitched sounds. He said cleaning costs have quadrupled and security costs are six times what they were before Muncey Place opened. “I feel that the disturbance caused to me by B.C. Housing would probably exceed any disturbance that I have to them.”

He said he wants to see more support from the city and housing agency to deal with what he described as an ongoing issue for staff and ­customers. “My intention is not to reduce the noise-emitters,” he said. “My plan is, if anything, to install more to create more of a deterrent.”

The city’s noise bylaw prohibits commercial businesses from producing sounds louder than 70 decibels during the day and 65 at night when measured from the “point of reception of a disturbance.”

The Times Colonist used a decibel reader to determine that the machine produced a sound ranging in volume between 76 and 86 decibels during the day when standing near the device.

It’s unclear how the “point of reception” is determined.

Grainger, an industrial supply company on Government Street at Pembroke, has set up two of the devices in the past few months, according to outreach workers who work in the area and residents.

Kieran Bowes, an unhoused person who lives near the store, said the noise has been happening every night for around two months, from about 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

He said the issue is the high pitch, not the volume, calling it a “torture tactic.” “It’s not just affecting their property, it’s affecting everyone around them.”

Others on Princess Avenue, a block behind the Grainger storefront, called the sound painful and irritating.

Dr. Jill Wiwcharuk, who works out of the Peers Victoria Resources Society outreach van on Pembroke Street at an evening clinic, said she has noticed the noise in the past six weeks.

She said attendance has been down at her clinic, and she thinks the noise might be stopping people from accessing resources, adding patients have told her how difficult it has been since the devices were installed.

“The sole purpose of these devices is, essentially, to stir up so much mental distress in someone that they’re compelled to leave the area,” she said, adding the street population already experiences a high rate of mental-health issues.

“I see so much human suffering in this city already, that to intentionally increase the distress of people that are suffering the most is just cruel and inhumane,” Wiwcharuk said.

Outreach worker Erika Lai said she hears the noise during her nightly shifts on Pembroke, describing it as “agitating.”

“I find it hard to hold a conversation sometimes when I can just hear this incessant beeping in the background,” she said.

“I can sympathize with the business owners as well — I’m sure they are also facing their own sets of challenges — but I have been working in that area for eight years now, and we consistently try to be good neighbours.”

Grainger did not respond to the Times Colonist’s request for comment in time for publication of this story.

Businesses in the downtown area have complained about ongoing issues with open drug use, loitering and camping in doorways.

In 2020, the City of Winnipeg cancelled the use of four noise-emitting devices it had installed under a bridge to deter campers after facing a backlash.