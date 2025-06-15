Wildfire near Squamish being held, no longer burning out of control

Photo: The Canadian Press Signage is placed on the road leading to Alice Lake Provincial Park after an evacuation order was issued due to the Dryden Creek wildfire, north of Squamish, B.C., on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Officials say a wildfire near Squamish, which forced the evacuation of the nearby Alice Lake Provincial Park and triggered a local state of emergency earlier this week, is now classified as being held after help from cool, cloudy weather conditions.

The BC Wildfire Service announced the fire was being held, meaning the fire is expected to remain within its current perimeter based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability, on Saturday afternoon.

The District of Squamish says the Dryden Creek wildfire has held steady at 0.6 square kilometres in size since Friday.

The district says 65 B.C. wildland firefighters, five helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment are on scene to work alongside Squamish Fire Rescue staff to contain the fire.

Although weather conditions seem favourable for firefighting efforts, the district says a state of local emergency remains in place.

Many nearby properties are still under an evacuation alert, the district says those evacuation alerts will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

The district is warning visitors to be mindful of the emergency response effort underway and stay away from closed trails to prevent straining resources.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is suspected to be human-caused, which has led to a police investigation and an appeal for information from the Squamish RCMP.

The blaze near Squamish is one of 94 wildfires burning throughout B.C., most of which are in the province's northeast.