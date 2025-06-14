Wildfire menacing Squamish appears to stabilize amid cooler conditions

Photo: The Canadian Press Signage is placed on the road leading to Alice Lake Provincial Park after an evacuation order was issued due to the Dryden Creek wildfire, north of Squamish on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Officials say a wildfire near Squamish, which forced the evacuation of the nearby Alice Lake Provincial Park and triggered a local state of emergency earlier this week, appears to have stabilized after help from cool, cloudy weather conditions.

The District of Squamish says the Dryden Creek wildfire has held steady at 0.6 square kilometres in size since Friday.

It says the BC Wildfire Service anticipates reclassifying the blaze as being held in the coming days.

The district says 65 B.C. wildland firefighters, five helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment are on scene to work alongside Squamish Fire Rescue staff to contain the fire.

Although weather conditions seem favourable for firefighting efforts, the district says a state of local emergency remains in place and many nearby properties are still under an evacuation alert.

The district is warning visitors to be mindful of the emergency response effort underway and stay away from closed trails so as not to strain resources.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is suspected to be human-caused, which has led to a police investigation and an appeal for information from the Squamish RCMP.

The blaze near Squamish is one of 94 wildfires burning throughout B.C., most of which are in the province's northeast.