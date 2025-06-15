OK Tire hires new president and CEO to lead next phase of growth

Photo: Contributed Brian Mielko is OK Tire's new president and CEO.

OK Tire, which has more than a dozen locations throughout the Thompson-Okanagan, has appointed a new president and CEO.

Brian Mielko is the new boss of the tire company that has been part of the Canadian landscape since 1953. It oversees more than 325 independently owned and operated locations across the country.

“Brian’s leadership style and deep-rooted commitment to collaboration, community, respect, and accountability align perfectly with our culture and vision as OK Tire moves into its next chapter,” OK Tire board chairman Shayne Casey said in a press release.

“As we continue striving for excellence across our network, we are confident that his focus on building strong partnerships at both the local and national level will drive sustained growth and innovation, and we look forward to the exciting road ahead.”

Mielko has worked for Coca-Cola, Unilever, Home Hardware and, most recently, at Sailun Tire. He has spent more than 13 years in the tire industry, so he has been brought into lead OK Tire into its next chapter of growth and innovation.

“It’s truly an honour to join such a trusted and iconic Canadian brand—one with a rich legacy, a passionate and entrepreneurial network, and a clear vision for the future,” Mielko said. “I’m excited to work alongside the talented teams at OK Tire, our new distribution partner Groupe Touchette, our valued suppliers and, most importantly, our incredible dealer network.”