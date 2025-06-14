'No kill order,' but province ready to respond to Texada grizzly

Photo: Mark Robert Mark Robert took this photo of a grizzly at Shehtekwahn Bay on Texada Island. The bear with an ear tag swam over from Powell River, according to authorities.

The grizzly bear that’s been wandering Texada Island for almost three weeks has a checkered history with humans, and the province says it’s ready to respond if the large carnivore continues causing a threat to public safety.

The grizzly has had conflicts in populated places before, has been moved twice in the past year and will not be a candidate for relocation a third time, the Environment Ministry and Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship said.

It’s hoped the four-year-old bear, which has been dubbed Tex by locals, will move on “independently,” the province said.

The adult male bear swam over from the mainland on May 25 and has been spotted several times on Texada.

The Conservation Officer Service said the grizzly stalked a resident walking home with her horse and dog for half a kilometre on May 28. Since then, there have been multiple sightings of the bear, including near a school, store and farms.

Traps were set after those incidents, but were pulled several days later, as the grizzly had moved locations and conservation officers did not want to capture an unrelated bear.

Then, this week, conservation officers responded to a complaint of the grizzly chasing livestock, though an investigation determined no livestock were attacked.

Before the grizzly swam to Texada, the bear showed aggressive behaviour by stalking two residents on a trail in Powell River.

The two escaped by going into the water and staying there for half an hour while the bear remained on shore, circling back and forth. The grizzly tore up one of their jackets on shore before leaving, according to the province.

The bear spent several days in Powell River, climbing into fishing boats at marinas to access bait, conservation officers said.

A joint statement Friday to the Times Colonist by Randene Neill, minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, and Tamara Davidson, minister of Environment and Parks, said the grizzly “is not new to us.”

Conservation officers and provincial wildlife biologists relocated the bear twice last year after it was initially found wandering near schools and downtown areas in Gibsons and Sechelt.

The ministers said “extensive efforts” have already been made with the grizzly to avoid conflict with people. The bear was first relocated to Vancouver Bay in Jervis Inlet and later tagged and relocated to the far end of Jervis Inlet.

On both occasions, despite being moved more than 75 kilometres, the grizzly returned to communities along the Sunshine Coast within weeks, the ministers’ statement said.

“We want to be very clear: There is no kill order on this bear,” the ministers said Friday. “However, it is also our responsibility to keep people safe … if further behaviour by the grizzly bear occurs that threatens public safety, conservation officers will respond to those situations.”

“In this case, it would not be in the interest of public safety to relocate the bear a third time.”

The ministers said bears that are aggressive toward people, considered dangerous to the public, or are human-food conditioned are not candidates for relocation, due to the risk to public safety.

“These are difficult decisions, but people’s safety is always the top priority,” the ministers said. “It is our hope that it will not come to this, and the bear will move on independently.”

The province is working with First Nations and the Grizzly Bear Foundation, but said the final decision regarding wildlife management is made in accordance with provincial policies that ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, professional guide and bear advocate Ellie Lamb has travelled to Texada Island in an effort to educate residents and preserve the grizzly.

Lamb said she went to Texada to get to know some of the challenges for both the bear and people who live on the island and care about the bear, and want to see it relocated to a place where it can thrive.

“Then, there are the people who are not happy with the bear and would sooner shoot the bear than live with it,” said Lamb.

She said she has spoken to a conservation officer to get some history about Tex. She has also spoken to community members about their experiences with the bear.

“He’s done zero wrong — nothing that is shocking or surprising,” said Lamb. “He has, from the first day, acted like a typical sub-adult.”

The province said sightings of the grizzly should be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.