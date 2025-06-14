Boa constrictor in Tofino likely unsupervised when it got away: Parksville snake owner

Photo: Coastal Animal Rescue and Education Network Bailey the boa constrictor went missing from Chesterman Beach Sunday, sparking fear and calls for a ban on ownership.

A boa constrictor that was on the loose after slithering away from Tofino’s Chesterman Beach on Sunday would have taken time while unsupervised to get away, says a snake owner who runs a party entertainment company with her reptiles.

The two-metre boa constrictor named Bailey was found Wednesday “snoozing in the depths of his person’s kayak,” according to Coastal Animal Rescue and Education Network in Tofino.

James Rogers, co-founder of the animal rescue group, said the young man who owns the roughly 13-year-old snake reported it missing on Monday after it disappeared on Sunday afternoon.

Rogers said it was the first missing-snake case the organization had dealt with since it was formed 14 years ago.

It’s not clear why the owner took the exotic animal to the beach, he said.

Jessica Dutton, who runs CJ Critter Company in Parksville, said a boa constrictor that size would not have escaped quickly. It would have had to be left unsupervised to get away, she said.

“It never should have happened,” said Dutton, who owns eight snakes, including a boa constrictor.

Dutton uses her company to break the stigma around snakes, by giving people a chance to interact with the animals through events such as children’s birthday parties and programs at retirement homes.

“A lot of the fear comes from not knowing, and it’s not something you commonly interact with,” she said.

Dutton noticed many people expressing fear on social media when the boa constrictor went missing in Tofino. She said she received death threats against herself and her children for defending the animal, and she wants people to understand the reptiles can be responsibly owned.

A properly raised and cared for boa constrictor is harmless, she said.

“They don’t want to hurt people. They don’t want to eat people. I mean, even statistically, it doesn’t happen.”

She said people need to handle the snakes appropriately and approach an unfamiliar boa constrictor the same way they would a strange dog.

“If you’re dealing with like a full-grown nine- or 10-foot boa constrictor that hasn’t been fed, there’s a potential. It’s with any animal, right?”

Dutton said she and her husband take their snakes on beach walks, each wearing a snake, and they don’t approach strangers, instead letting curious people come to them.

The snakes are never put on the ground, are always wrapped around them or another person holding them, and are always supervised, she said.

Dutton said she has never had a negative experience when taking her boa constrictor or other snakes out, but she’s preparing for backlash now, as some on social media are calling for a complete ban on owning boa constrictors in response to the Tofino incident.

Dutton said she started working with snakes and other reptiles as a child, training with her uncle, who was a breeder.

“I was the little girl playing with the bugs in the backyard. I love the unloved ones, I guess.”

Boa constrictors feed on lizards, rodents and birds. B.C. categorizes them as restricted animals that cannot be released under any circumstances. A permit is required for owning and transporting them if they are longer than three metres.