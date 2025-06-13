Accused B.C. killer loses lawyer during preliminary inquiry

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver Provincial Court.

The man accused in the slaying of another at a Vancouver rooming house has lost his lawyer during the case’s preliminary inquiry.

Jorge Marquez Medina, 67, is charged with the murder.

Vancouver police said they were called on Jan. 17, 2023, to reports of a shooting inside the West Hotel rooming house near East Hastings and Carrall streets.

Inside, officers found the body of 20-year-old Thunder Dennis of Chase, B.C.

Preliminary inquiries are held to determine if enough evidence exists to proceed to trial. They're covered by a publication ban so as not to taint a possible jury pool if an accused elects trial by B.C. Supreme Court judge and jury.

The inquiry for Marquez-Medina began in May.

However, defence lawyer Jim Heller appeared before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Jay Solomon June 13 asking to be removed as counsel from the file.

Solomon agreed and set the next hearing for June 20 for Marquez-Medina to say who his new lawyer is.

Marquez-Medina told Solomon Heller wasn’t representing him properly.

He said he has been calling legal aid for assistance in finding new counsel.

“I was expecting to have a new one today,” Marquez-Medina told Solomon in the video appearance.

Judge Kathryn Denhoff was hearing the preliminary inquiry.

The accused remains in custody.