Fire at Ucluelet beach destroys historic shipwreck

Photo: . The charred remains of the Mysterious Shipwreck near Ucluelet after a fire overnight Monday. GEOFF JOHNSON, UKEETUBE

A battered ship more than a century old that was a landmark at a Ucluelet beach has been destroyed by fire.

Known as the Mysterious Shipwreck, it was reduced to the charred remains of a hull after the fire overnight Monday.

The wreck, a familiar sight on Big Beach, dated as far back as 1896, according to Tourism Ucluelet.

The agency said it was one of many ships that didn’t make it through an area once known as the Graveyard of the Pacific, and found a resting place “among the trees and salal bushes” next to the ocean.

“Nobody seems to know the history of it,” said Ucluelet Fire Rescue Chief Rick Geddes. “It’s an old carcass of a ship that’s been here for years.”

He said the shipwreck was “near and dear to the hearts” of many local residents.

Geddes said the blaze, discovered about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, was reported as a beach fire but the investigation is still underway.

“It’s not uncommon for us to get calls at that time of the day for beach fires,” he said.

Beach fires are allowed in the area, but there are strict rules, like keeping them below the high-tide line, Geddes said.

He said the issue for the fire department is that there are “so many nooks and crannies” where people can have fires, and they can’t be monitored all the time.

Victoria Fire Chief Dan Atkinson recently issued a warning about the dangers beach fires can pose, after one off Dallas Road near Finlayson Point spread up the adjacent bank.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before homes could be threatened, but Atkinson said there is a danger that such fires can spread embers toward structures.

Despite the warning, there have since been more beach fires along Dallas Road.

One of them was Thursday morning, said James Bay resident Alec Tully, who was out for a walk about 6 a.m. when he saw a fire truck go by in response to a blaze on the beach off Beacon Hill Park.

A week earlier, he called in a fire himself after noticing flames and a column of dense smoke near Fonyo Beach, by Dallas and Paddon Avenue.

A crew arrived quickly to put the fire out, Tully said. “But one day some idiot is going to burn down Beacon Hill’s forested beachfront fringe, and the community will lose an invaluable asset.”

Atkinson said most of the beach fires his department responds to are left by people who thought they had been extinguished — unaware the blaze was still smouldering and could flare up.

He said his department responds to 250 to 300 beach fires in a typical year, some of the worst along Dallas Road.

Beach fires are not allowed in the city at any time of year. Lighting one can bring fines ranging from $350 to $2,000.