Home owned by family of UBC and Vancouver Coastal Health embezzler up for sale

A real estate listing for a $2 million property in North Vancouver says the home has been excellently maintained and is on an attractive street, but what the description doesn't say is it's a forced sale involving an embezzler and a years-long legal battle.

The B.C. government gazette says the sale was ordered when the B.C. Supreme Court sided with the University of British Columbia in a lawsuit filed against the estate of Wanda Moscipan, who worked as an administrator for both the university and the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority between 1997 and 2011.

A court ruling last year says Moscipan used her "substantial administrative autonomy" in her dual role to engage in "various fraudulent actions," including forging signatures, stealing from a dormant bank account and paying herself an inflated salary.

The court ruling says the woman died in 2012, the year both the university and the health authority filed lawsuits to recover the stolen funds.

The gazette listing says a court bailiff was to list the property for sale on Thursday for the recovery of more than $1.5 million against her estate, administered by her husband.

The conditions of the property sale say the proceeds will go to pay any outstanding taxes, sheriff's fees, Realtor commissions, with the remainder paid out by the court to the university and the health authority.