People rally to save sequoia in Victoria's Centennial Square

The rally, which grew in number as the lunch hour wore on, was organized to make it clear to Victoria city council that residents want the tree, planted in the early 1980s, to be retained as part of any redesign of the square.

The tree and the square’s fountain would both be removed in a proposed $11.2-million redesign of the 60-year-old civic landmark.

The design, approved by council last year, calls for multiple water features, increased crowd capacity and improved sightlines.

The city has said the tree is being removed due to the need for better sightlines and that it could threaten underground power, ­telecom and water lines if it is not removed. The city said the redesign will include a net gain of 14 trees, planted with an eye toward appropriate scales and root management.

A technical report prepared by Dialog Design on the sequoia said its condition and location were deemed too problematic to allow it to remain in place. And the city’s own arborist deemed the tree healthy.

“This is a case where the wrong species was planted in the wrong location, and the revitalization of the square provides an opportunity to rectify these conditions and create an improved and more vibrant civic space for the future,” Dialog wrote in its report last year.

The sequoia, grown from a sapling at the city’s nursery near Thetis Lake Regional Park, was about 10 feet tall with a trunk diameter of about six inches when it was planted, according to the landscape team that did the work.

The Centennial Square project is still in the planning phase, and no date has been set for the sequoia’s removal.