Stanley Park sex attack accused working on bail plan

Photo: Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca. Hartley Ronald Duckhorn appeared in Vancouver Provincial Court Room 101.

A man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in a Vancouver park washroom remains in custody as work on a bail plan moves forward.

Hartley Ronald Duckhorn, 35, is charged with assault by choking, unlawful confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, robbery and uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers responded shortly before 11 a.m. on May 19 after a witness saw a suspicious man entering the women’s changing room near the Second Beach pool in Stanley Park.

“When VPD officers arrived, they found a woman in her 40s who had been robbed and violently assaulted,” police said.

A suspect was located nearby and arrested.

Duckhorn, clad in red prison sweats, appeared via video before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Susan Sangha June 12.

Duckhorn is represented by lawyer Tony Lagemaat, who told the court his client has consented to remain in custody to continue working on a bail plan.

The next appearance is June 24.