Curtailment at Chemainus sawmill set to start next week; 150 workers to be laid off

Western Forest Products says it will curtail all operations at its Chemainus sawmill next week, sidelining 150 employees for an indefinite period.

The company said the curtailment, set to start June 18, is due to market challenges that include weaker lumber demand and higher U.S. softwood lumber duties, as well as a lack of available viable log supplies.

The company also blamed market conditions and a lack of log supplies for a similar shutdown in the spring of last year that was scheduled for 14 days.

Western Forest Products’ other mills at Duke Point, Ladysmith, Saltair and Cowichan Bay, and a value-added remanufacturing plant in Chemainus, will continue to operate, said Babita Khunkhun, senior director of communications for Western Forest Products.

She said there is no end date for the curtailment at the Chemainus mill at this point, as the company monitors conditions.

The mayor of North Cowichan said he was initially told 55 workers were facing layoffs at the sawmill in Chemainus starting next week.

Rob Douglas said he was informed by Western Forest Products that the company would begin curtailing operations because of a shortage of viable logs to supply the mill.

“Western has concerns with access to fibre and it’s a long-standing issue the company has been raising with the provincial government,” said Douglas, who called the forest company “one of our major employers and taxpayers.”

The mayor said Western Forest Products and the municipality have reached out to Forestry Minister Ravi Parmar to relay concerns about access to timber, adding he hopes the curtailment is only for a short time.

“We’re stressing to the minister that we want to have these issues resolved. These are good union jobs and they create all kinds of economic spinoffs and really contribute to the prosperity of the region.”

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 president Brian Butler said the shutdown is expected to last at least a month.

Butler said the company is experiencing delays in getting cutting permits, which has been a nagging issue for the industry that has led to curtailments and lack of production.

It comes down to having accessible logs, said Butler. “If you can’t access permits, you can’t get the fibre.”

Parmar said in a statement that his ministry is focused on supporting the workers affected by layoffs.

“I know how incredibly stressful it is for workers and their families,” he said, adding the government is committed to “diversifying the economy to better protect workers, local businesses and communities from economic downturns.”

Last fall, Western Forest Products announced plans to reduce lumber production in its sawmills by about 30 million board feet from October to December due to challenging conditions.

The company is one of the largest private-sector employers on Vancouver Island, and supports 3,500 jobs in 20 communities in B.C.