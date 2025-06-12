Check your flight status: 23 Vancouver flights cancelled, delays over an hour

Photo: Richmond News Several fights were cancelled or delayed at YVR on Thursday.

Twenty-three flights to or from Vancouver were cancelled due to resource constraints on Wednesday, June 11.

A spokesperson for Vancouver International Airport (YVR) told V.I.A. that resource constraints at Nav Canada, the country’s air navigation service provider, caused delays of over an hour and 23 flight cancellations on Wednesday night.

"Our team was present in the terminal to support passengers needing assistance as a result of any delays or cancellations," they said.

The spokesperson did not say if Nav Canada constraints are causing current delays at the airport.

FlightAware's online flight tracker does not indicate current delay times at YVR but notes that 24 flights were cancelled over the past 24 hours.

According to YVR's departures page, 14 flights are delayed, and one Air Canada flight to Toronto is cancelled. However, the airport doesn't specify the cause of delays or cancellations.

The airport's arrivals page shows a staggering 35 delays but no cancellations.

Nav Canada implements TMI to facilitate safety at YVR

Nav Canada spokesperson Maryam Amini told V.I.A. that a temporary Traffic Management Initiative (TMI) was implemented at the airport on Wednesday at 6 p.m. due to resource constraints, but it was also terminated before Thursday.

Amini added that crews are working to keep air traffic moving safely and efficiently, and the TMI is no longer in place.

"When a TMI is in place, airlines manage schedule changes based on the system’s overall capacity and their operational priorities, so the relative impact to a flight can vary," she noted.

When the number of aircraft at a part of the airport exceeds capacity, air traffic controllers space out flights to "keep it manageable," most often reducing or "metering" the number of aircraft. In these instances, delays are necessary to maintain the safety of staff and travellers, Nav Canada explains on its website.

Nav Canada air traffic controller shortages have plagued YVR with flight delays and cancellations through April and May. However, the air navigation service provider confirms personnel shortages were not a reason for Friday's airport issue.

Flair Airlines weighs in on YVR delays

Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport. They can also visit YVR online for potential flight schedule impacts.

On its website, Flair Airlines advises travellers to YVR about "significant delays due to air traffic control" issues, adding that they should check their flight status regularly.

"Please be aware that the time you should come to the airport is based on your new departure time," the airline states. "For domestic flights, please arrive two hours early. For international flights, please arrive three hours earlier."

Eric Tanner, vice-president of commercial operations at Flair Airlines, told V.I.A. that the airline is aware of YVR's flight delays due to Nav Canada staffing shortages.

"This is an industry-wide issue affecting all airlines, and while we’re doing everything we can, it remains beyond our control," he wrote.

Concerned travellers should contact their member of Parliament, since Nav Canada is federally regulated by Transport Canada, added Tanner.

"Public feedback is essential to driving long-term solutions," he said.

Flair passengers delayed over 60 minutes are entitled to the airline's On-Time Guarantee, an additional offering outside of Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations.

V.I.A. has reached out to WestJet, Air Canada, and Porter Airlines for comment.