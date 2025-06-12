B.C. provincial park evacuated, RCMP appeal for information on Squamish wildfire

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of Squamish Fire Rescue prepare to battle the Dryden Creek wildfire, north of Squamish, B.C., on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

An out-of-control wildfire near Squamish, B.C., has grown to nearly 55 hectares and forced the evacuation of the nearby Alice Lake Provincial Park.

The Dryden Creek wildfire has almost tripled in size and the District of Squamish says increased wind activity Wednesday afternoon led to growth along its north flank.

It says in a social media post that the BC Wildfire Service and Squamish Fire Rescue recommended the park's closure and an evacuation order was issued Wednesday.

The post says the fire, which prompted a local state of emergency earlier this week, is not currently threatening park facilities but it is growing toward access routes and the smoke has resulted in reduced visibility.

The Squamish Nation says in a separate post that it has removed all valuable items from the Alice Lake long house as a cautionary measure.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is suspected to be human caused, which has led to a police investigation and an appeal for information from the Squamish RCMP.

The Mounties say in a news release that the department was informed of smoke on the hillside at the end of Tantalus Road on Monday around 5:30 p.m.

But they say it is believed to have been started around 4 p.m. that day on a bike trail, so officers are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact police.

The Squamish fire is one of almost 100 wildfires burning throughout B.C., most of which are in the province's northeast.

In its latest update, the BC Wildfire Service says there are currently 50 wildland firefighters working alongside Squamish Fire Rescue staff to contain the Dryden Creek blaze.

It says five helicopters and four airtankers have also been deployed.