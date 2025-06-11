Former pastor sentenced to 3 1/2 years for arson to Ukrainian priest's home

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST The house at Caledonia Avenue and Cook Street sustained extensive damage in the fire and remains uninhabitable, police said.

A man who pleaded guilty to setting fire to the home of the priest of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church three years ago was sentenced Wednesday to three and a half years in prison.

Walter (Theo) Machinski of Nanaimo had pleaded guilty to one count of arson with disregard for human life in setting the fire at the Caledonia Avenue home of Yuriy Vyshnevskyy and his family, located next door to the church.

Machinski, a former priest at the church, was known to the family and investigators determined the arson was a targeted offence.

Vyshnevskyy’s three daughters, ages five, seven and 11 at the time, escaped the fire by jumping out a second-storey window, and were caught by him and a neighbour. The oldest, who was 11 at the time, suffered a serious wound that required surgery to address nerve damage in her arm, which was cut deeply by broken window glass.

Vyshnevskyy’s wife, who later said she heard someone pour gasoline through the mail slot into the home and set it on fire, was pulled off a window ledge.

“We are incredibly fortunate that this dangerous act did not result in more serious injuries or loss of life,” said Victoria Police Acting Deputy Chief Michael Brown. “The bravery of the family and the swift response of our officers and Victoria firefighters prevented a tragedy.”

Brown commended the efforts of detectives “who meticulously followed the evidence to a successful conclusion.”

“We are also grateful to the community for providing valuable information and support to the family.”

Police and firefighters responded to the fire early on April 20, 2022, and arrived to find the home’s doorway area and upper level engulfed in flames.

The house sustained extensive damage and remains uninhabitable, police said.

The police department’s Major Crime Unit did an extensive canvass of CCTV between Victoria and Nanaimo and also conducted a search along the Malahat during the investigation.

A public request for information brought in a significant volume of leads that greatly assisted detectives, police said.

The investigation involved numerous interviews, forensic analysis and examination of evidence from multiple locations, police said.

Machinski, who served as priest at the church from November 2011 to September 2015 and was replaced by Vyshnevskyy in January 2016, was arrested on April 5, 2023.

The arson occurred as the Ukraine-Russia war was raging, initially prompting the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to urge police to investigate the arson as a hate crime.