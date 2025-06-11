B.C. forecasters issued high water advisories for numerous Interior rivers

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman wears a plastic poncho as rain falls in Vancouver, on Monday, September 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia's River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisories for a large swath of waterways in the province.

The advisory covers Interior rivers and tributaries stretching as far north as the border with Alaska and south to the Canada-U.S. border and along part of the boundary with Alberta.

Forecasters say rivers are expected to rise rapidly on Thursday and Friday because of rain, with high flows potentially extending through to Sunday.

The advisory says low-pressure off the Alaska and B. C. coast is expected to lead to wraparound rainfall across the Interior.

It says the amount of rain expected through the weekend remains uncertain, but flows seen only every five to 20 years are possible.

The centre says areas with snow remaining, in particular the Upper Fraser and Upper Columbia rivers, are already dealing with high flows due to the recent hot weather melting the snow.

Much of the province is at the tail end of what Environment Canada called an "early season heat event" that saw temperatures soar for several days, breaking records in many communities.