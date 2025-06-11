Courtenay man fined $60,000 for altering riverbank, damaging fish habitat

Photo: DFO The Department of Fisheries and Oceans submitted this photo in court of David Tingley’s excavator on the Trent River.

A Courtenay-area man has been fined $60,000 for damaging critical fish habitat on the Trent River.

David Tingley was found guilty in Courtenay provincial court and fined for failing to correct the work he had done illegally on his property, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

The DFO said the case involved excavation activity over successive years on one of Tingley’s properties, which is bisected by the Trent River. Court heard that Tingley did the work without authorization under the Fisheries Act.

The Trent River, which enters the ocean south of Royston, is considered an important fish-bearing watercourse. According to DFO, Tingley’s excavation work affected both fish and habitat by making riverbank alterations.

On May 15, 2020, Tingley was ordered to remediate the damage to the riverbank on his property by June 15 the same year. Failure to comply with the order resulted in charges of failing to follow the direction of a fishery officer.

The DFO said Tingley’s $60,000 fine, which was ordered in provincial court on Jan. 23, was directed to the Environmental Damages Fund for the conservation and protection of salmon and salmon habitat in the Vancouver Island region.

DFO asks the public for information on any activities in contravention of the Fisheries Act and regulations. Anyone with information can call DFO Pacific Region’s toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336.