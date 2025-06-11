'Super smoky skies’: Squamish wildfire grows to 20.2 hectares in size

UPDATE: 10 a.m., June 11

A wildfire burning close to homes in Squamish saw minimal growth overnight.



The District of Squamish shared the update on Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m.



"We are happy to report that there was minimal growth overnight. Winds are blowing south/southwest which works in our favour,” states a spokesperson.



BC Wildfire Service says the fire is estimated at 20.2 hectares in size on Wednesday.



A total of 32 BC Wildfire Service personnel are on site focusing on containment and structural and critical infrastructure protection. Squamish Fire Rescue has 23 crew members on the fire. Three tree fallers are also responding to the fire.

Five rotary-wing aircraft are bucketing water on the fire.Whistler Fire Rescue is assisting Squamish Fire Rescue crews to help build structural protection systems.

Howe Sound is being impacted by wildfire smoke and an Air Quality Warning has been issued on June 11.

"During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour," states the warning.

People can limit their time outdoors and consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.

The District says a FireSmart educator is going door-to-door to support area residents with fire-smart tips on Wednesday.



A municipal campfire ban has been implemented by the District of Squamish and S?wx?wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation). A state of local emergency remains in effect.



"We wish to express our continued thanks to all those working to fight the fire and keep residents safe, and for the ongoing community gratitude and support,” says a spokesperson.



Updates on fire are expected throughout the day.



What residents can do to help:

Be mindful of signage and personnel working in the area

Check-in on your family, friends and neighbours

Subscribe to Squamish Alert at

Stay tuned to for the latest

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m., June 11



Firefighters and pilots are expected to continue battling an out-of-control wildfire burning in the north end of Squamish for the third day on Wednesday.

The Dryden Creek Wildfire is estimated at 14.4 hectares in size.

Residents woke up to heavy smoke blanketing Squamish.

Tessa Paraskeva who is on evacuation alert said they woke up to "super smoky skies" and they couldn’t see much.

“The wind has definitely died down,” she says.

A Brackendale resident tells The Squamish Chief they did hear one helicopter working on the fire on Wednesday morning.

"I heard one helicopter but it's been strangely quiet this morning,” says Brad Hodge. “I'm wondering if they've gone further north or if the smoke is making it dangerous.”

Two initial attack crews and one unit crew are responding to the wildfire that is burning in highly technical and difficult terrain.

Four helicopters are expected to be working on the fire today along with one air tanker.

On Tuesday, the fire tripled in size and grew away from the community along a west-facing cliff.

Squamish Fire Rescue Chief Aaron Foote and Mayor Armand Hurford are expected to provide an update on the firefight at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

This story will be updated with more details after the press conference.

An evacuation alert remains in place for properties at the east end of Depot Road, east of Highway 99 including the Depot Road campground, and properties at the end of Tantalus Road, properties along Tantalus Road north of Dowad Drive, and the Skyridge subdivision.



There are no evacuation orders in place.

Residents are asked to avoid the area around the fire entirely, this includes hiking, mountain biking and flying drones.

The District of Squamish has asked locals to conserve water for use in fighting the fire.