BC Wildfire Service to restrict Category 2 fires in the Kamloops Fire district

As the temperature heats up and forests dry out, more summer-long fire restrictions are being implemented by the BC Wildfire Service.

In addition to the already-prohibited Category 3 open fires, Category 2 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Okanagan, effective at noon June 13.

A Category 2 open fire is a fire that burns material in one pile not exceeding two metres high and three metres wide; burns material concurrently in two piles each not exceeding two metres high and three metres wide or burns stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 hectare.

The prohibition does not ban campfires and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes. More information on the types of open burning can be found here.

In addition to the open fires being prohibited, the following equipment and activities are also restricted:

air curtain burners

carbonizers

binary exploding targets

fireworks

burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, except when used for a Category 1 campfire

controlled air incinerators

The prohibition applies to all areas in the fire centre that are outside of municipal boundaries.

The prohibition also applies to some land within municipal boundaries:

parks, conservancies and recreation areas

recreation sites, recreation trails, interpretive forest sites and trail-based recreation areas

ecological reserves

wildlife management area

private managed forest land

Municipalities often follow BC Wildfire Service prohibitions or may impose different prohibitions based on conditions in a local area.

“If you are in a municipality, be sure to check if local prohibitions are in place. If you are within a regional district or improvement district, this prohibition applies as well as any local prohibition issued by the regional district or improvement district,” the BCWS said in a press release.

The open fire prohibition will remain in effect until noon Oct. 17, or until the orders are rescinded. Anyone conducting Category 2 open fires within the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction must extinguish those fires by the noon June 13 deadline.

BC Parks follows BC Wildfire Service prohibitions and anyone found breaking an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the breach causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663 5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST or click here.