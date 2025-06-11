Mount Baldy, East Osoyoos outlined under FortisBC's latest wildfire power shutoff plan

Photo: Google Maps Areas impacted by FortisBC's power shut off plan.

Mount Baldy, East Osoyoos, and Princeton are a few locations highlighted in orange on FortisBC's latest power shutoff policy map.

The utility company recently shared the service areas affected by the plan, which shows east Osoyoos up through Midway, Mount Baldy to Carmi, Keremeos to Hedley, and Princeton to Tulameen.

At the end of April, Fortis announced a new “Public Safety Power Shutoff” policy to “reduce potential ignition sources during periods of extreme wildfire risk and high sustained wind speeds.”

The policy was met with pushback from officials voicing safety concerns, which led the British Columbia Utilities Commission to suspend the plan pending a review.

Fortis BC said it will only activate a Public Safety Power Shutoff during periods of extreme wildfire risk, plus sustained high winds.

As such, a fire weather index of 47 or higher and sustained wind speeds greater than 75 km/h will be required to set off a PSPS event.

"We will also consider additional factors, such as alternative mitigation strategies, when appropriate," reads a FortisBC statement.

On Tuesday, the Tulameen and District Fire Department shared information on the PSPS plan, as well as local service areas that will be affected.

In May, FortisBC postponed its scheduled open houses for public input. At the end of May, the company rescheduled the meetings.

The FortisBC PSPS open houses are scheduled for:

Greenwood on June 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the McArthur Centre Community Hall, 1355 Veterans Ln.

Keremeos on June 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Victory Hall, 427 Seventh Ave.

Princeton on June 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Princeton Seniors Centre, 162 Angela Ave.

For more information on FortisBC's Public Safety Power Shutoff policy, click here.