B.C. ruling says note on 'dinged' car was binding contract between two lawyers

British Columbia's Civil Resolution Tribunal says a note left on a car about a "dinged" door was a binding contract to pay repair costs.

The decision says lawyer Carly Peddle was being dropped off in a parking lot at an event in September 2023, when she dented fellow lawyer Richard Brooks' door.

She left a note saying "I dinged your back passenger door," adding she was "happy to pay" and leaving her phone number.

The ruling says Peddle later said she would pay the repair bill after appraisal or pay $2,000 without an appraisal -- or that Brooks should file an insurance claim.

But instead Brooks made an insurance claim, then sought $500 from Peddle to reimburse him for the deductible, while the Insurance Corporation of B.C. paid the rest of the $1,731 bill.

Peddle argued she shouldn't have to cover the deductible as she never agreed to pay if Brooks filed an insurance claim, but the tribunal decision says the note constituted an offer to pay for repair costs.

The decision issued on Friday says the note was a "settlement agreement" that Peddle couldn't change without both parties agreeing, entitling Brooks to the $500 deductible, interest on the amount and $125 in tribunal fees.