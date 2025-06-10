Drought worries rise as B.C. snowpacks melt faster than normal

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre B.C.'s seasonal snowpacks are melting ahead of schedule.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures and a lack of rain is fuelling a rapid melt of B.C.’s snowpacks.

New data from the BC River Forecast Centre shows two-thirds of B.C.’s snowpacks have now melted. During a typical year, about half would have melted by now.

“This season continues to have increased hazards of drought due to long-term precipitation deficits, low snowpack, early snowmelt, and an increased likelihood of warmer than normal and drier summer weather,” said the centre’s June 1 report, released this week.

Snowpacks in the Southern Interior are all sitting way below normal; Okanagan (44% of normal), Boundary (53%), North Thompson (65%), South Thompson (53%), West Kootenay (54%) and East Kootenay (24%).

The Similkameen is at 0% with the entire snowpack now gone. Since 2018, that has happened just once, in 2023, in what was a brutal wildfire year.

But across the province, snowpack figures are not quite as dismal as 2023.

Last year, the snowmelt timing trended seasonal with 52% of the snowpack having melted by June 1, whereas a record hot May in 2023 led to 86% of the seasonal snowpack melting by June 1.

Agriculture Canada’s monthly drought report says parts of the B.C. Southern Interior are already abnormally dry or in moderate drought.

In May, rainfall totals in the region were between 40% to 85% of normal and up to 3 C above normal.

June is typically the wettest month in the Okanagan, making the month the biggest indicator for the coming wildfire season’s severity. So far, the month has seen very little rain.