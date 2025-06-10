BC Chamber of Commerce appoints interim CEO amid challenging business climate

Photo: Alex McMillan. Public relations services provider , principal of McMillan Solutions, accepted the role of interim CEO for the BC Chamber of Commerce in June 2025.

The BC Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday it has appointed an interim CEO as it charts a new course advocating for government policies to address a developing global trade war.

Public relations services provider Alex McMillan, principal of McMillan Solutions, accepted the role following the departure of now former president and CEO Fiona Famulak, according to a statement from BC Chamber board chair Chris Callahan.

McMillan is a former senior advisor for the Mining Association of B.C. who previously worked for the provincial government.

“I’ve seen firsthand the capability of the BC Chamber of Commerce and the network, and I am excited for the opportunity. I recognize the responsibility that has been entrusted to me and consider it a privilege to lead such a dynamic organization,” McMillan said in a statement.

Callahan stated he will be looking for a permanent CEO via the board.

“Having supported the BC Chamber’s policy work over the last four years, Alex provides stability for the network and a familiarity with the issues, which makes him the ideal candidate to support the organization through our leadership transition,” said Callahan.

“Alex has a track record of building relationships, working collaboratively and bringing a strategic mindset to problem solving.”

The BC Chamber network conducted its annual general meeting last week. Delegates voted on 40 new policy resolutions, with 38 being approved by the required two-thirds of delegates. The policy manual is expected to become public before the end of June.

This year’s policy resolutions make recommendations to both federal and provincial governments about ways to improve B.C.’s business environment, the chamber stated June 5.

The resolution topics included: “The need for regulatory reform, reducing interprovincial trade barriers, managing trade, support for small businesses, and diversification of markets. In addition, policies were discussed that address other challenges facing members that included: housing, health care, crime, labour and immigration.”

Meanwhile, McMillan takes over an organization that has seen attrition over the past year, having lost two medium-sized local chambers and 10 other smaller ones.

The organization also faced recent financial troubles, reporting net income of $23,500 in 2024 following a deficit of roughly $287,000 in 2023.

The BC Chamber claims it now represents 85 chambers of commerce and boards of trade, and more than 32,000 businesses from every sector and region of the province.