B.C.'s search for savings in health administration expands to regional health bodies

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne is seen in a file photo from a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on June 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A review of British Columbia's health-care system to cut unnecessary costs is expanding to its five regional health authorities.

B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne says government is searching for additional funds for front-line patient care by consolidating corporate functions, optimizing shared services and reducing duplication.

A review has been underway since March focusing on the Provincial Health Services Authority, which oversees provincial programs and specialized health care services.

The Ministry of Health says in a statement it will now turn toward regional health authorities, such as Vancouver Coastal, Vancouver Island Health and Interior Health. Dr. Penny Ballem will conduct the review and make recommendations.

Ballem, who currently serves as interim president of the Provincial Health Services Authority, is being paid $400,000 for her work, and the Opposition B.C. Conservative Party has questioned whether taxpayers are receiving full value for the work.

Osborne said last week that she doesn't doubt for a minute that Ballam is "worth every penny" in helping government move "forward with real solutions that are making an impact" for B.C. residents.