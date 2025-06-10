BC Mounties issue summertime reminder that impaired driving still illegal

Photo: BC Highway Patrol BC Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that drinking and driving is illegal.

Mounties are reminding motorists that the open road, sunny skies and alcoholic beverages are a poor match.

Despite being illegal in Canada since 1921, impaired driving remains a problem and BC Highway Patrol will run their summer impaired driving campaign from June 15 to Aug. 31 to enforce the longstanding laws.

"Summer vacations and road trips cannot include drugs and alcohol behind the wheel," Supt. Mike Coyle with BC Highway Patrol said in a media release.

"No matter whether you’re going to a music festival, a wine tour, or the family camping trip, plan ahead so that you drive sober and attentive. Don’t start celebrating too early."

Enhanced patrols and check stops will be positioned on roads and highways across B.C., especially on long weekends and special events.

RCMP said in the media release that it's best for those who are imbibing or doing drugs, have a solid plan for getting there and back. Use a reliable designated driver, taxi, ride-share, transit or other safe options;

Officers also said late-night or very early-morning driving over long distances that they're not used to doing.

"Impaired driving is completely preventable. Act responsibly behind the wheel," Supt. Coyle said.

"And if you do see a problem, including a suspected impaired driver, call police right away."