Squamish wildfire burning 400 metres from home

Photo: Alex Ratson Flames from the Dryden Creek fire burn through forested hillsides near Squamish, British Columbia, on Monday night, June 9, 2025. The District of Squamish has issued an evacuation alert for nearby residents as the wildfire continues to grow under extreme fire danger conditions. More than 200 wildfires burning across British Columbia and over 800 active fires reported nationwide.

An evacuation alert will be expanding on Tuesday due to a wildfire burning out of control in the north end of Squamish.

The Dryden Creek wildfire is estimated at five hectares in size and slightly grew overnight, 40 metres south and 40 metres below the original fire. The blaze, suspected to be human-caused, was sparked just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. It's currently considered out of control.

A BC Wildfire Service unit crew of 20 firefighters and an initial attack crew of four are on scene.

Fire Chief with the District of Squamish Aaron Foote said crews are working to protect critical infrastructure at the top of DeBeck’s Hill.

“The crews worked hard last night, right up until 1 a.m. in the morning,” he said. “Our crews are working at protecting the homes in the area in case winds do shift.”

He expects air support will take a big punch out of the fire.

On June 9, the District of Squamish issued evacuation alerts to those living in properties at the east end of Depot Road, east of Highway 99, including the campground Mountain Fun Basecamp, and at the end of Tantalus Road.

The evacuation alert is to expand on June 10 to include properties in the Sky Ridge area for a total of roughly 100 properties.



Evacuation Alerts will be communicated through Squamish Alert and the District of Squamish website at

“The closest the fire has come to any of the houses is around 300 to 400 metres,” said Foote. "We do have sprinkler protection lines set up there, and they are soaking down the homes and the forests in between."

Residents are being asked to sign up for notifications through the .

“The concern is valid, but we do have lots of assets available to us,” said Foote.

“We are using them on scene and monitoring overnight. The wildfire is generally burning uphill on Tuesday. We're doing our best, and the weather is looking favourable through the tail end of the week,” he added.

Squamish Mayor Armand Hurford said they are currently determining exactly how many properties sit inside that alert.

"We expect that to be about 100 and that's to ensure that we're acting with an abundance of caution," he said.

Squamish Fire Rescue said an update on the current situation is expected later in the day on June 10. This story will be updated throughout the day.

State of Emergency

The District of Squamish is declaring a state of emergency, due to the wildfire burning east of Highway 99 between Dowad Drive and Depot Road.

According to the District, this declaration allows the municipality to take immediate action that might not be possible otherwise, such as evacuating areas or controlling the use of property, "to prevent, respond to, or alleviate the effects of the emergency."

“The state of local emergency has been declared to ensure that we can access all resources available to us,” said Foote.

Hurford wants to be clear that the state of emergency is not due to the fire behaviour or elevated risk to the community.

“This is about our access to provincial resources so that we can address the issue at hand. It also allows us to make decisions around who's on evacuation notice,” he said.

Hurford said officials will go door-to-door knocking and alert people should they have to evacuate.

He’s asking people to avoid the entire area.

“The best way that the community can help is by staying far away from the fire itself so we can ensure that the crews have the space they need to have to do the work that they need to do to protect our community,” he said.

"That includes driving down the highway, venturing into neighbourhoods at the north end of town to sneak a peek, and does include hiking and mountain biking on DeBeck's Hill specifically, and I would say the whole north side of the of the community. Let's just give lots of space."

It is also illegal to fly a drone near the fire, which did happen on Monday evening.

"There is a federal regulation around drone usage that requires us to ground our air response if there is a drone within 9.3 kilometers of the wildfire," said Hurford. "That is essentially the entirety of the District of Squamish."

Drones were flown much closer than that at the fire scene last night.

"We cannot have that behaviour," he said.